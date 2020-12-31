Teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor

National-World

LITTLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A second grade teacher in the Gettysburg Area School District is facing charges for sexually abusing a minor. Vincent Marfia, 40, of Littlestown, was arrested by State Police Wednesday.

He is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and other related charges. The alleged abuse occurred when the victim was between 10 and 14 years old.

Marfia is listed on the Gettysburg Area School District website as a 2nd grade teacher at Franklin Township Elementary School. Andrew Robinson, Communications Coordinator for the district, issued the following statement:

“The district is aware of the charges filed regarding one of our teachers. The district will fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding the investigation. The teacher will not be in school or on school property during the investigation. The district will have no further comment regarding the teacher at this time, as it is a personnel matter.”

State Police say there is reason to believe there could be additional victims and is calling on people with more information to contact them.

