St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station open to visitors on Christmas Day

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — While a number of events have been postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, a few St. Louis attractions are keeping their doors open on Christmas Day.

The St. Louis Aquarium and Union Station are both open on Christmas.

The aquarium opened just one year ago and is adapting to smaller than expected crowds.

“Like every other attraction, we’re grateful to even be open, but of course all our guests must wear a mask, we have social distancing. The biggest distance is we had to reduce our capacity. During our opening year, you expect sell-outs, this year that’s at 50 percent,”

Over the summer, the aquarium added two new sea turtles. The facility is unveiling a new habitat for archerfish Friday.

The aquarium is open from noon to 5 p-m. with reservations. To make a reservation, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.