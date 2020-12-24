Sheriff: 2 arrested for November burglary at Creswell City Public Works building

National-World

LANE COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary that occurred at the Creswell City Public Works building in November, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

During the burglary on Nov. 21, the sheriff’s office said the suspects entered the public works building on Highway 99 and stole a city maintenance vehicle, along with several thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment.

The vehicle was later recovered by the Cottage Grove Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were able to identify two suspects during the investigation.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested the suspects – 34-year-old Joshua Allen Wills and 51-year-old Renae Kay Wills – in the Pleasant Hill area.

Joshua Wills was booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office said Renae Wills was cited for conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a vehicle and conspiracy to commit first-degree theft.

