Philadelphia police drag man off bus for allegedly not wearing a face mask

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (KRDO) -- A policy mandating riders wear face coverings on public transportation has now been revoked. This comes after police were filmed physically dragging a man, who was not wearing a mask, off a bus.

The transit authority in Philadelphia, known as SEPTA, had issued a policy early this week asking all riders to wear face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, reported ABC News.

In the video, the man without a face covering is seen being dragged off a bus by several officers. He was not arrested or cited for the incident, according to ABC News.

The policy, issued April 7, read, "SEPTA is now asking all riders to wear masks or other facial coverings, consistent with new CDC guidelines, to protect both riders and operators."

The incident captured on video sparked outrage, leading SEPTA to issue a new statement Saturday. They're saying they will no longer make facial coverings mandatory on their transit, but are still asking riders to comply with the recommendation.

