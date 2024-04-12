Traffic, safety concerns expressed about intersection in north Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- When you live along a corridor that includes a highway and two railroad tracks, noise is only one of the challenges.

A neighbor, Diane Doremus, contacted KRDO 13's The Road Warrior regarding safety concerns at the intersection of Comanche Village Drive and Desert Circle.

Doremus said that the intersection needs a four-way stop, instead of stops signs only on Desert Circle, because of speeding traffic on Comanche Village that has nearly hit kids -- including her disabled son.

There is no crosswalk at the intersection, and Doremus believes that it needs one because vehicles often travel faster than the 30 mph speed limit.

Other issues, she described: A closed street near the railroad tracks where many drivers turn around, which contributes to traffic congestion; not enough street lights to illuminate the intersection at night (although one is in place there); and the length of time needed to enter or exit Highway 85/87 because of heavy traffic there.

KRDO 13 will speak with Doremus and city officials about the matter later on Friday morning.