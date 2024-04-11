Colorado Springs city officials to host pothole & street paving event Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Educating the public and helping them understand the process behind pothole repairs and street paving, is the purpose of an event held by several city officials, beginning Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature a pothole repair demonstration and remarks from current Mayor Yemi Mobolade, as well as previous mayor John Suthers.

Suthers, while campaigning in 2015 for his first of two terms as mayor, convinced voters to support a sales tax increase to generate $250 million over five years to finance the 2C expanded paving program.

Voters renewed the tax at a slightly lesser rate in 2019, and it expires at the end of 2025.

According to a city press release, the event's purpose is to educate the public about how the city’s Public Works’ Operations and Maintenance team repairs potholes; explain how and why potholes form; and address the need to renew 2C to help reduce potholes.

While potholes and paving have generated the most common feedback from viewers to KRDO13's The Road Warrior coverage, a city spokesman recently said that the number of potholes hasn't increased -- but they seem to be worse in isolated areas.

Two high-ranking public works officials will also attend the event outside Martinez Elementary School on the city's north side.