Strong viewer response continues in second week of KRDO’s ‘Road Warrior’ coverage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday begins the third week of reports by The Road Warrior, KRDO 13's Scott Harrison, focusing specifically on local roads, bridges and related infrastructure.

After receiving two dozen email comments from viewers in the first week, 13 more came in last week and two more arrived on Monday morning.

Among the questions and concerns:

*Why aren't the new traffic signals that were installed last summer, working yet at the intersection of Fontaine and Security-Widefield boulevards?

*Are the new traffic meters on Interstate 25 exit ramps really working?

*Why is concrete work done in the Old Farm neighborhood of Colorado Springs in 2022, already deteriorating?

*Why isn't there stronger enforcement of expired vehicle tags, which would provide more revenue for road projects?

*There's dissatisfaction with two road projects in Cañon City.

*When are potholes going to be repaired in parking lots of Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Safeway in Fountain and Woodland Park, and Citadel Mall in Woodland Park?

The Road Warrior is working on getting answers to those questions and concerns.

KRDO13 has learned about an upcoming project that would address a matter several viewers have mentioned: The need to repave seven miles of roadway from South Nevada Avenue at Brookside Street in Colorado Springs, past where Nevada becomes Highway 115, to the main gate of Fort Carson.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) revealed last week that it will oversee a repaving project there next year -- one of the area's roughest stretches of roadway.

Residents also are asking for details of a bridge project on Eastmeadow Drive -- not far from the future project mentioned above -- that has closed a block of that street and requires a detour for drivers using it as a shortcut between Cheyenne Meadows Road and Fort Carson's Gate 3.

"What we really need are for the potholes on Cheyenne Meadows to be fixed," a neighbor said.

Colorado Springs has eight crews dedicated to pothole repairs Monday through Friday, but some people who see or complain about potholes don't report them to the city.

City officials ask that you use the GoCOS web or smartphone app that allows you to take a photo of a pothole, mark the location, and send it in; doing that would be a big help in a large, growing city in which crews can't be everywhere at once.

If you have a story idea or question you want Scott to look into email him at roadwarrior@krdo.com.