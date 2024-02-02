El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested; booked into jail where she was previously assigned detention security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A three year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was arrested Friday, according to EPSO.

33 year old Marie Lahoff was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Menacing, and False Imprisonment. All charges were related to a domestic violence incident in Colorado Springs.

In a release from EPSO, Lahoff has been employed with the sheriff's office since October of 2021, and is a detention officer.

Lahoff is on administrative leave, per department policy.

Colorado Springs Police will assume the investigation.