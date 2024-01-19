DoorDash driver speaks out after recent serious injury in Fountain dog attack

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman issued an emotional warning Friday to delivery drivers and pet owners, after saying that she was seriously injured three weeks ago in an attack by a customer's dog.

(WARNING: Some of the images in this article are graphic and may be considered disturbing to see.)

Carolann Stillings showed her injuries and discussed the incident that she said happened on Dec. 27, while making a "contactless" delivery to a home in the Fountain area.

"I left the order by the door, then stepped back to take a photo to verify the delivery," she explained. "Then the door opened and a dog ran out to attack me."

Carolann said that the dog bit her three times -- on the upper and lower right thigh, and near the left knee -- as she screamed and continued hitting the dog in an effort to stop the attack.

The dog finally stopped, she said, when its owner came out to bring it inside; but by then, the damage was done.

According to Carolann, she called her husband at his job and then drove herself to a hospital emergency room for treatment.

"I don't even remember where the attack happened because I was in shock," she recalled.

The most serious injury is a bite wound on her lower thigh, which Carolann said leaves her in pain and will take a long time to heal.

"It's hard to walk or even stand," she said. "I can't sleep in my bed upstairs because I can't walk up the stairs. I'm not having plastic surgery done because I'm scared of surgery. My husband has to take care of me, and that means he is missing hours at work. I have to wash the wound twice a day."

Her husband, Gary Stillings, said that she could have died in three ways.

"Her blood pressure was through the roof," he said. "She could have had a heart attack or stroke. The bite was just a half-inch from her femoral artery, she could have bled out right there. And she could have gotten sepsis from an infection. She's lucky to be alive."

KRDO13 is waiting for more details from El Paso County Animal Law Enforcement, which had officers respond to the scene, but the Stillingses said that they were told the dog was put down the the owner has been charged.

KRDO13 is also waiting for a response from DoorDash; a representative said that he is looking into the matter.

Carolann said that she will no longer work a delivery job and urged people on both sides of the issue to prevent such an incident.

"Pet owners, please secure your dogs when you're expecting a delivery," she said. "Delivery drivers, carry some kind of protection with you -- pepper spray, tear gas, whatever -- because you never know when something like this can happen. And it's something that should never happen."