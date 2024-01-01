28 new laws take effect Monday in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The start of 2024 brings more than two dozen new laws to the state, affecting a variety of people, practices and professions.

Some of the laws were passed by state lawmakers or voters as far back as 2020.

Among the new laws:

*An increase in the minimum wage

*Eliminating customer plastic bags in stores by June 1

*Minimum standards for ambulance services

*Increased ability for farmers/ranchers to repair their own equipment

*More limits on insurance carriers regarding pet policies

*Requiring medical providers to seek informed consent before examining sedated/unconscious patients

*Continuing remote participation in eviction hearings

*Establishing campaign contribution limits for city office candidates

*Doubling fines for commercial truck drivers who speed on steep highway grades

*Easing application process for disabled veterans regarding homestead property tax exemptions

*Improve communication/family time between children and parents in jail or prison*

*Protections/medical standards for people with eating disorders

*Allowing many employees to fine for benefits under family/medical leave act

To read more about the new laws, visit: https://www.coloradopolitics.com/news/new-laws-for-a-new-year-laws-hit-the-books-on-jan-1/article_940e64e2-a67f-11ee-9482-777a22355c22.html.