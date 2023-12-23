Seven southern Colorado law enforcement agencies bust stolen vehicle ring

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department posted on its X page Saturday that it was part of a multi-jurisdictional effort that resulted in the recovery of six stolen vehicles, a stolen U-Haul truck and a stolen camping trailer.

Pueblo Police Department

The operation happened last week and also involved the Pueblo County and Fremont County sheriff's offices, the Colorado State Patrol, the Fountain and Cañon City police departments, and a local parole department.

According to Pueblo police, five people are in custody and facing charges of motor vehicle theft, vehicular assault, eluding, reckless driving and theft.

Some of those arrested also had outstanding arrest warrants and one will have charges referred, police said.

Pueblo Police Department

Police said that one suspect drove his car into Fountain Creek in an attempt to escape but was quickly captured.

The Pueblo Fire Department and The City of Pueblo Public Works Department received kudos from police for pulling the vehicle out of the creek.