New coffee shop in Fountain to open for Christmas as present to customers, military community

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A coffee shop is bucking the pandemic trend of restaurants closing on the year's biggest holiday to give employees the day off and not making them feel obligated to work.

KRDO

The Olde Town Coffee Shop, at 105 Santa Fe Avenue in the downtown area, opened in May after moving into the building previously owned by another coffee shop.

Olde Town's owner, who also owns a nearby yoga studio, said that one of her baristas suggested the idea of opening on Christmas.

KRDO

"My barista doesn't have any family here, and was willing to work if I wanted to open Monday," the owner said. "I thought it was a great idea. It's a good way to thank the community for supporting us. It also is an option for members of the military community who may be away from loved ones, or have loved ones in town visiting. This would be a nice place for them to gather."

KRDO

Olde Towne will be open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Christmas Day; she shop also sells pastries and energy drinks.

"Even if I wasn't getting holiday pay, I would still want to work," the barista said. "I love serving people."