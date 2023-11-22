Skip to Content
Explaining challenges of emergency responses in I-25 construction zone between Colorado Springs, Fountain

today at 12:07 PM
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An eight-mile corridor narrowed by a construction project, with heavy traffic and affected by ice and snow, combine to make emergency responses by public safety crews especially challenging.

The current project along Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs and Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain is replacing asphalt pavement with concrete pavement.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has created several pull-over areas that drivers can use in emergencies, but crashes can still back-up traffic for miles and slow the response time for first responders.

Hear what the Colorado State Patrol says about meeting the challenges on KRDO News 13 Wednesday evening at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

