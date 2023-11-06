Colorado Springs receives federal funds to increase traffic safety by reducing deaths, injuries, crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city announced Monday that it will receive a $280,000 federal grant from the "Safe Streets and Roads for All" program under the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDT).

In a release issued Monday morning, the city said that the money will "fund a citywide traffic safety action plan to reduce roadway deaths and serious injuries."

The city was required to provide a matching amount of 20% ($70,000) to qualify for the grant, bringing the total to be spent on the acrion plan to $350,000.

The city intends to use a data-driven approach to intersection and roadway safety by reviewing and analyzing specific needs; the plan will consist of projects and polices informed by data, best practices and community priorities.

Statistics from the Colorado Springs police department show that as of Monday, the city has had 45 traffic deaths this year; at this time last year, there were 50.

Particularly disturbing is the number of hit-and-run accidents; as of Monday, the city has had seven, equaling the total number in 2022 -- but five of them have resulted in deaths this year, compared to one all of last year.

Police say thar since 2018, the number of crashes has decreased from just over 11,000 in 2018 to nearly 8,900 last year -- however, the percentages of injuries in those accidents has risen from 7% to 14%.

Woodland Park ($220,000) and Huerfano County ($141,680) are also receiving grants from the federal program; according to the USDT, both have higher annual rates of traffic deaths per 100,000 population than Colorado Springs.

Keep following the networks of KRDO 13 for more details on this story Monday.