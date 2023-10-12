Car wash crush: Why so many in Colorado Springs, and are there too many?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While many businesses have struggled and even closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one profession that seems to be thriving is the car wash.

In the past few years, several new car washes have opened at the site of former restaurants, with more on the way -- creating jobs and generating additional tax revenue for the city.

It seems that the city already has plenty of them; so why do they keep coming? And are there too many?

