Celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week in the San Luis Valley

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a Kids Crane Fest Quest - a scavenger hunt-style activity that prompts exploration.

While on the fest quest, you'll explore the habitat on the Monte Vista Refuge Tour Loop, stopping at the numbered signs and looking for wildlife activity. Then, mark your observations on your activity sheet -- which you can download here.

The Monte Vista refuge is located south of the town of Monte Vista, along Highway 15. The fest quest starts at the yellow gate entrance to the tour loop.

