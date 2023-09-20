Pueblo middle school learns the importance of asking for help with suicide prevention program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday at Pueblo Academy of Arts (PAA), formally Pitts Middle School, a Colorado couple whose son died by suicide is going to speak to students about the importance of asking for help.

Eighth-graders at the school will watch a presentation from the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, based in Westminster, Colorado.

The program -- which seeks to reduce the number of suicides and attempted suicides -- was formed in 1994 by the parents of Mike Emme, 17, who took his own life that same year.

Yellow Ribbon Program

Mike's parents said that he was so emotionally overwhelmed at the time, he didn't know where or whom to ask for help.

The Emmes said that situation is common among teens who are considering suicide, and one of their goals is to make seeking help easier by emphasizing education, training, and working with local and national resources to create and maintain suicide prevention programs.