Fountain officials take KRDO on tour of city streets to emphasize need for joining PPRTA

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Todd Evans, the city's deputy city manager, decided that seeing is believing when it comes to the poor condition of many streets that he believes justifies seeking membership in the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

"Some of our streets -- including many of our neighborhood streets -- need to be repaved but many of them need to be completely rebuilt," he said while taking KRDO on a tour Friday.

The city is encouraging residents to vote in November to joint the PPRTA, an association of six local municipalities which use revenue from a one-cent sales tax for local transportation improvements.

If the question passes, Fountain would start receiving $2 million annually for maintenance, and $3 million annually for capital projects starting in 2025.

"That's a lot more than we're able to devote," Evans said. "We're already behind in road improvements. If the question fails, then we'll fall further behind and streets in bad shape will continue to get worse. It'll take us five to ten years to address the worst streets even if the question passes."

He spent two hours pointing out some of the worst conditions.

"Some of the issues are tied to streets that weren't built properly in earlier developments," Evans explained. "Some streets are being damaged by acidic groundwater that was exposed by a previous development. Once you get water into cracks and other defects, streets start deteriorating faster with the freeze-thaw cycles."

The city's continued growth, along with homebuilding and commercial development, are also increasing the wear-and-tear on streets.

"Some new streets are being built by developers of current and new projects," Evans said. "So, we're saving money there. But we'll have to deal with the rest of them ourselves."

A city survey in March found that 48% rated the condition of city streets and roads as poor, while 55% said that they would vote in favor of PPRTA membership.

"I don't even want to think about what happens if the question fails," Evans said.