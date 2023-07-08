Apartment fire displaces two families, sends one person to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Two families are now without a place to live after an apartment fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming out of a four-unit apartment complex on Gahart Drive at 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Once inside, the firefighters, who responded during rain, said they were able to quickly put out the fire. But the damage to the complex was already done and it is currently uninhabitable. Then, an adult was taken to the hospital with complications from smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for the fire department says it doesn't know what started the fire yet, and it is still investigating the incident.