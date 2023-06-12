Denver Nuggets secure the win; The team has officially won its first championship

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - After a neck-to-neck game, the Denver Nuggets come out on top and win the NBA Finals - a franchise first.

After Friday's win, the Nuggets are up three wins with Miami having one win under their belt. In a post-game press conference ahead of Monday's game, coach Michael Malone said there was nothing to celebrate yet - they still had one more game to win.

Bruce Brown Jr., number 11, echoed that sentiment.

"We know we're playing against a great team. Obviously, they've been down for the whole year and they made it this far for a reason. So we just got to be focused, bring energy," said Brown.

"It's going to be a job that we need to do to be done. You know, I think we're ready. We're going to be locked in and ready to go and just going to be a game that we need to win," said player Nikola Jokić.

And ready they were - especially Jokić. He was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Game coverage began at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Nuggets' fans have taken to the streets in Denver to celebrate the historic win. Watch below:

Watch post-game interviews below:

Live Updates:

6:39 p.m. Miami scores first shot

6:42 p.m. Nuggets are in the game

6:46 p.m. First free throw of the night, foul by Nuggets' Aaron Gordon

7:06 p.m. First quarter ends with Heat in the lead

7:40 Halftime Miami 51 Denver 44

7:56 p.m. Third quarter begins, the Heat looks to be forcing Game 6 back in Miami - their home turf

8:05 p.m. Tie game

8:11 p.m. Heat takes the lead again

8:20 p.m. Denver is in the lead for the first time since the first quarter

8:22 p.m. Heat immediately retakes the lead

8:51 p.m. Heat maintains this lead 87 to 86

9:01 p.m. It's official, the Nugget are NBA Champions