The Pine Creek girls basketball team will play in the Class 6A Final Four

For the first time in school history, Pine Creek will play in the Final Four. "It's just really cool to see everybody come together and just be happy for this exciting time," says Pine Creek forward Brooklyn Stewart. It's an exciting time for the Eagles, "A lot of people have been saying, congratulations and everybody's been super supportive and it's good to see that your community has your back," says Pine Creek guard Leekaya Burke-Perryman.

On the court. The Pine Creek players have had one another's back and they made sure that there playoff ride has been filled with fun, "I think that's one of the biggest keys. Have fun. Live out every moment that you have with like your best friends. I think that I'm one of the people that will like lighten the mood, you know, crack a joke in the middle of the game, you know? I really joke around my teammates, you know, to get their heads right," says Burke-Perryman. Not lost in the fact is that Pine Creek is only two wins away from winning a state championship, "If we could come out of it with the range, that would be so cool. It would be it would leave a legacy, like you said, even more of one, especially for women's basketball in Colorado Springs, which is very important," says Stewart

"If we believe, like I think we'll be able to conquer whenever we put our minds too," says Burke-Perryman.