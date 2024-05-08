Air Academy and The Classical Academy play in an overtime thriller in the 4A playoffs

The Air Academy girls soccer team beat The Classical Academy 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night. Grace Bennett scored the game winning goal for the Kadets.

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

