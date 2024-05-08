Air Academy and The Classical Academy play in an overtime thriller in the 4A playoffs
The Air Academy girls soccer team beat The Classical Academy 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night. Grace Bennett scored the game winning goal for the Kadets.
