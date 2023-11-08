Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, CASA, invites men to ‘Dudes and Brews’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, of the Pikes Peak Region, is hosting a "Dudes & Brews" event in Colorado Springs.

The event is meant to recruit male volunteers who want to advocate for kids in the Pikes Peak region.

Men who RSVP will enjoy a free drink, as well as free appetizers while learning what it means to be a CASA volunteer for a boy involved with the child welfare system and family court system due to abuse or neglect.

In a twelve-month period, there are about 800 kids in the Pikes Peak Region who need a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interests.

Many of those children are in foster care and about half of the children are boys who need a safe and positive male role model in their lives.

The event will be held at The Carter Payne building located at 320 South Weber Street, on Thursday, November 9.

To attend “Dudes & Brews” or any other upcoming CASA Volunteer Information Session, RSVP here: https://www.casappr.org/volunteer/