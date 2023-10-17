Colorado State Patrol encouraging conversations about impaired driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is encouraging parents to talk with their teens about the dangers of impaired driving.

According to CSP, teenagers make up the smallest age group on the roads, troopers arrested almost 50 last year for impaired driving. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S.

CSP says that one out of every three traffic deaths involved impaired driving last year.

CSP recommends that parents talk to their teens about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. They say that relating the conversation to what’s happening at school or telling a story from your own life and the consequences can be an easy way to start a dialogue.

“As kids get closer to adulthood many think they have everything figured out, so It may seem pointless to try to talk about anything, including impaired driving,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “But as your child and their friends get their driver’s licenses and start driving for all types of reasons, parents can and should talk about the impacts of alcohol and drugs on a driver’s judgment, reaction time, and coordination.”

CSP also suggests making a plan with your teen in case they are ever in a situation where someone is impaired.

“Make sure your teen knows they can text or call you for a ride home in an unsafe situation. You may be disappointed that your child or their friends chose to drink or get high, but this is nothing compared to what you’d feel if they never made it home,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard.