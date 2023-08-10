A preview of the 2023 Fountain Fort Carson football team

After a trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals, Fountain Fort Carson is coming back with some swagger, "We showed everybody that we could compete with whoever like. We don't care if you're Cherry Creek, Valor, Mountain Vista. We can compete with all those top teams, you know what I mean? And so I'm just I'm so ready for the season to start. We can show everybody what we're about," says Jackie Jordan.

The Trojans have a lot of players back from last year, including Lincoln Fa'apouli, who has received multiple division one offers and he is not a guy you want to mess with, "I leave everything on the field and it's just all violence, you know? I'm a meanie on the field, you know, I just I like I like getting into people and, like seeing them on the ground. I like seeing their face, like, get demoralized when I do that to them, you know? That's my favorite thing about this sport is hitting people. And I just like hitting," says Fa'apouli.

Last season ended with a loss to Cherry Creek in the state quarterfinals but the Trojans know they can compete with anyone and just like the other 5A schools in Southern Colorado, "I want every Southern Colorado five team, us Pie Creek, Doherty. I want us all to show out like show that Southern Colorado will play ball with those Denver dudes, too. I'm not fearful of anybody. We'll take on any team in the state. I mean, we're out here getting physical and even every practice, it's evident. We're physical, we're violent. You can just tell this team is ready to take on whoever every team wants to win a state championships. And the best way to get there is is simply by hard work and dedication. We got to come here every day with the intent that we're going to be something great," says Mathias Price.

And if you are wondering the Trojans are ready, "I've been hitting the same guys for like two weeks and I'm kind of getting bored of it, so I kind of need somebody new to, you know, put to the ground," says Fa'apouli.