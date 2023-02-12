13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 13 Investigates Special Report Wednesday, we take a closer look into tow businesses in Colorado, and who is holding unethical tow carriers accountable.

Our investigation began when vehicle owners contacted 13 Investigates with concerns regarding a particular local tow carrier, SWFT Towing.

One vehicle owner says he filed a theft report through Colorado Springs Police when his Honda CRV wasn’t arriving at an auto body repair shop nearly a week after SWFT Towing picked it up following an accident. Just one day after contacting the police, his vehicle arrived at the auto repair shop.

Then another woman fought with SWFT Towing for nine months to get her Chrysler Acadia off their lot. She was forced to file a complaint through small claims court to get her vehicle back and said she even lost a job in the process.

SWFT Towing tells 13 Investigates they don’t answer to vehicle owners or even state regulators from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. In fact, the tow carrier’s owners said they only answer to auto insurance providers.

Now, 13 Investigates is pushing state lawmakers and regulators for answers on who is tasked with overseeing towing operations in Colorado, and whether the state has the infrastructure in place to hold bad actors accountable.

Watch the 13 Investigates Special Report; Towing Trouble Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.