COLORAD SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

Sunshine keeps its grip on the Western U.S., bringing warmer than average temperatures across the Great Basin and Great Plains.

Here in Southeast Colorado we can expect to enjoy high temperatures in the 50s and 60s on Monday, and by midweek, we'll be feeling the spring with temperatures near 70.

By Saturday and Sunday rain and snow will make a comeback and temperatures will settle back into the subfreezing range.

Enjoy the week!