Firefighters contain wildfire near Pueblo/El Paso County line

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildfire that started west of Interstate 25 near the Pueblo County, El Paso County line was quickly contained and brought under control Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Hanover, Pueblo West, Fort Carson, and Fountain responded to the fire near Salt Cedar Road just before noon. The fire burned mostly grass, and no structures were damaged.

The fire burned about 15 acres, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No injuries were reported.

