Impressive Summer numbers out of the Colorado Springs Airport

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) reports more passengers and overall enplanements for the 2021 Summer season. In August of 2021 the airport boarded 96,286 passengers, representing an increase of 23.8% compared to August 2019. The total number of passengers, including those on connecting flights tallied up to 192,484, representing an increase of 23.1%.

The airport was recently able to increase capacity with 132,231 seats in the market – a 38.5% increase from August 2019. The airport points to the addition of Southwest Airlines as part of the reason for the boost.

Between all five carriers at COS, flights were filling up at a rate of 72.8%, just under nine percent lower than in August 2019.

With the increase in traffic, travelers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes prior to their flight departing and that the Federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to January 18, 2022.

Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.