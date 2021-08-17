Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department: fire on S. Wahsatch Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on the scene of a working fire in the 1600 block of South Wahsatch Avenue Tuesday.

Around 5:22 p.m., crews arrived at 1603 S. Wahsatch on reports of a fire.

Engine 4 reported smoke coming from the attic and flames in the garage.

At 6:03 p.m., crews confirmed the fire had been extinguished, and they were waiting for investigators to arrive and determine the cause of the fire.

According to CSFD, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

