State still offering $100 Walmart gift cards to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The state is still offering $100 Walmart gift cards to anyone who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine site.

This initiative is offered through the Colorado Comeback Cash program. All Coloradans 12 years and older are eligible.

There will be several locations in August offering gift cards throughout Colorado.

Click here for a list of upcoming gift card vaccine sites. The list is updated by the state.