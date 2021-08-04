Some Colorado venues to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative COVID test

Local News

NORTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Some Colorado venues are following in the footsteps of other businesses by requiring proof of vaccination.

The Boulder Theater, the Fox Theater in Boulder, and the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins will soon require evidence of a COVID vaccine or a negative COVId test to see a show.

Visitors will also have to wear a mask.

The three venues all have the same owner, who says these restrictions protect their staff, their guests, and their performers.

"It's the only responsible policy that we could come up with and help slow these rates, the transmission rates, hospitalization rates."

If people are not vaccinated and have a negative test result, the venues strongly recommend they keep their mask on other than to eat and drink.

This goes into effect on August 7.

For more information, go to the Boulder Theater's, Fox Theater's, and Aggie Theater's websites.