State updates COVID-19 guidelines for schools

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated statewide COVID-19 precautions for schools.

Following the CDC's guidance update on Tuesday, CDPHE recommends local public health agencies and school districts consider either mask requirements for all unvaccinated individuals or a masking requirement for all individuals in schools. Particularly in higher-risk counties.

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Friday evening, the CDPD updated the practical guide for operationalizing school guidance to reflect CDC's new guidelines on masking in schools.

The new guidance is not a statewide requirement. Local public health leaders still have the authority to make public health orders. Still, the state strongly recommends local leaders and school leaders take a "layered" approach to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

In communities with low vaccination rates and high rates of community transmission, the state recommends:

Masking

Increased Physical distancing

Serial COVID-19 testing

Contact tracing

Targeted quarantining

Limiting high risk activities

Communities are considered higher risk if:

The vaccination rate is under 70% among individuals age 12 and older

The school has a vaccination rate under 70% among staff and students age 12 and older

The transmission rate is above 35 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-dau period

CDPHE recommends guidance for:

K-12 schools, both public and private

Licensed child care settings

Home-based family child care settings

License-exempt child care programs such as single skill building and 72-hour camps

Guest child care facilities at ski resorts and courthouses

"Pods" and other home learning/homeschooling groups

For more information on the updated guidance, click here.