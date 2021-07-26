State sending text reminders for COVID-19 vaccines to Colorado parents

Local News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced text and email notifications will be sent to parents and guardians of children who might be overdue for their second COVID-19 vaccine

These alerts are for children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) that indicate they may be more than 42 days past their first dose.

Parents and guardians should expect to receive a text message from 45778 on July 27 and 30. Emails will be sent from ColoradoDPHE@teletask.com on July 29.

The messages will include information on finding a vaccine provider and scheduling a second shot.

According to CDPHE, the reminders will be sent in English and Spanish.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the CDPHE COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 877-268-2926. Additionally, you can go here for more information on COVID-19 in Colorado.

To find a vaccine provider now, click here.