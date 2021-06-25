Skip to Content
CPW captures bear seen roaming around Highlands Ranch neighborhood for weeks

Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife
CPW
Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers found a bear that's been roaming a Highlands Ranch neighborhood for nearly three weeks.

Friday, CPW captured a 120-pound male bear in the backyard of a house near University Blvd. and C-470. CPW says they believe the bear was roaming neighborhoods in the area for the last two-and-a-half weeks.

The bear was safely captured and will now be relocated in a proper habitat for bears far away from the metro area.

For more information on being Bear Aware, click here.

