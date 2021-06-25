CPW captures bear seen roaming around Highlands Ranch neighborhood for weeks

Local News

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers found a bear that's been roaming a Highlands Ranch neighborhood for nearly three weeks.

Friday, CPW captured a 120-pound male bear in the backyard of a house near University Blvd. and C-470. CPW says they believe the bear was roaming neighborhoods in the area for the last two-and-a-half weeks.

The bear will now be released in proper habitat far away from the metro area. pic.twitter.com/Qc5XMdL1L6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 25, 2021

The bear was safely captured and will now be relocated in a proper habitat for bears far away from the metro area.

