Safeway in Pueblo hosting mass COVID vaccination clinic Thursday

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be available for people over the age of 65 in Pueblo during a mass vaccination clinic Thursday.

The clinic will be held inside the old Albertsons building at 1545 S. Prairie Ave. It starts at 9 a.m. Thursday and goes until 5 p.m. Safeway says there will be 1,170 vaccines available.

Only people over the age of 65 are eligible, and you must make an appointment in advance at this link here -- use the zip code 81005.