Shelter-in-place lifted for north Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After three hours, Colorado Springs police lifted a shelter-in-place warning for people in in the Briargate area early Tuesday.

The shelter-in-place message went out around 3 a.m. for people near the 2400 block of Linenhall Court. The message cited police activity in the area. An update lifting the shelter-in-place went out at 6:15 a.m.

KRDO news crews saw police going in and out of a home in the area.

