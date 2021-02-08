Care and Share Food Bank hosts Spread the Love Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The KRDO Network and Care and Share food bank need your help during the Spread the Love Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive - this Feb. 8 through 12.

Care and Share Food Bank says peanut butter is one of the most cost and nutrient efficient foods donors can give. It provides a vital source of protein for Southern Colorado's hungry kids, seniors and families.

Just in time for the upcoming Valentine's Day Holiday, show your love for Southern Colorado families in need by donating in person at a Care and Share Distribution Center in Colorado Springs or Pueblo.

In Colorado Springs, you can take donations to 2605 Preamble Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80915 or 1885 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

In Pueblo, it's at 100 Greenhorn Dr. #100, Pueblo, CO 81004.

You can also donate money online here.