How Biden administration’s $130 Billion plan for schools could impact Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new Biden administration is proposing $130 billion in COVID-19 relief funding for K-12 schools.

It's part of the wider $1.9 trillion 'American Rescue Plan,' unveiled by the President earlier this month, which aims to boost economic recovery.

At least $130 billion would be allocated to help public elementary, middle and high schools. Districts would be able to use the funds to support in-person learning through reduced class sizes, modified space to allow for more social distancing, improve building ventilation and provide additional personal protective equipment, among other things.

If approved by Congress, the plan would also allow districts to hire additional staff, increase transportation capacity to allow for more social distancing on buses, and provide resources to help meet students' academic and mental health needs. In addition, schools could seek reimbursements for COVID related expenses through FEMA Disaster Relief Funds.

