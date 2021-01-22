Study evaluates effectiveness of vaccine distribution, why older adults must be prioritized

Local News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado continues toward its goal of vaccinating seniors over 70 by February, a new study published by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder reinforces the effectiveness of prioritizing older adults.

Researchers created several models to study different distribution strategies and how they would play out in the U.S. and other countries.

The scenarios separated groups receiving the vaccine first by age, from children and teens to adults ages 20-49, adults age 20 and older, adults 60 and older or all age groups interested in receiving the vaccine.

Overall, researchers found prioritizing vaccinations for adults age 60 and older saved more lives, over groups including other types of essential workers.

Current CDC guidelines recommend vaccinations for groups at least 65 years or older. In a news conference Tuesday, Governor Polis said further distribution depends on supply.

