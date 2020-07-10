13-year-old accused of holding Fountain family at gunpoint, stealing their car

Local News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy from Security-Widefield is one of two suspects who allegedly held a family at gunpoint inside their home in Fountain and then stole their car.

It started Monday when two people crashed a stolen car on Blossomfield Road. They then went inside a nearby home and held the homeowners at gunpoint while they got the family's car keys and stole their vehicle.

Officers saw the second stolen vehicle and chased it down until the suspects started speeding too dangerously.

On Thursday, one of the suspects was identified as the 13-year-old. His name wasn't given, but he faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing, and first-degree burglary.

The second suspect is still being sought, but Fountain police said more arrests are anticipated.