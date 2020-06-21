El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible arson at home in Security

Local News

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible arson case in Security-Widefield.

The fire happened at a house near the intersection of Security and Hayes. According to a fire chief on scene, it started around 7:30 Sunday night.

The back garage and carport both burned. A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO one person was arrested in connection with the fire.

Michael Bosser lives in the home. He said he was having dinner at Applebee's with his family when he got a call from a friend telling him about the fire.

“Both garages had been caught on fire,” Bosser said. “Someone had set fire to both sides, or inside both the garage and the shed.”

The fire chief said the house is still liveable and no one was hurt. Crews were able to get the flames knocked down within 10 to 15 minutes. The sheriff's office is still investigating.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in Security. The home is near the intersection of Security Blvd. and Hayes Dr.

