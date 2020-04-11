Skip to Content
Vehicle fire closes NB Chelton at Sorrento, SB lanes at Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vehicle fire has caused lane closures Saturday afternoon.

The CSPD Communications center says that Chelton is closed northbound at Sorrento and southbound at Fountain due to a vehicle fire. Lanes are closed as of 3:44 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Check back here for updates

