Expectant mothers considering alternate birth plans due to COVID-19 related hospital restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With hospitals enforcing stricter visitor protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19, some soon-to-be moms are exploring other options in fear of their child or themselves being exposed to the virus.

"They could be exposed if they're there at the hospital," says Jolene Hamann, Clinical Director at Beginnings Birth Center. "Unfortunately, we're seeing an uptick in anxiety, depression, all of the things because of this."

Officials at Beginnings Birth Center say since New York banned visitors in labor and delivery rooms at their hospitals, they've seen an uptick in expectant mothers inquiring about their services.

Now, approximately 20 moms per week are reaching out to the center to see what options they have.

"I had a woman come see us, and her reason for coming was she wanted her mom and her husband with her in the room when she gave birth," Hamann said.

The center says they're now reaching out to offer help to other midwives and hospitals - including midwives at UC Health in Aurora - in case cases of COVID-19 completely overwhelm their hospitals.

"They don't have specific plans for their OB beds", says Jolene. "But it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities that it could happen. And their OB team knows that."

Beginnings Birth Center is now offering virtual tours and appointments for expectant moms.

The center does not offer epidurals.