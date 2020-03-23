Skip to Content
Denver liquor stores, dispensaries exempt from stay-at-home order

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a stay-at-home order Monday afternoon, closing all non-essential services. The order is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and initially included liquor stores and recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Almost immediately, long lines formed as residents flocked to their nearest retailer.

The City of Denver soon after announced an amendment to the stay-at-home order, now allowing liquor stores and dispensaries to stay open so long as they practice "extreme physical distancing."

It's not clear yet what "extreme physical distancing" looks like, but the City of Denver is reminding residents the situation is fluid and will evolve as needed.

