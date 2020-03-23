Denver liquor stores, dispensaries exempt from stay-at-home order

Local News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a stay-at-home order Monday afternoon, closing all non-essential services. The order is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and initially included liquor stores and recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Almost immediately, long lines formed as residents flocked to their nearest retailer.

The City of Denver soon after announced an amendment to the stay-at-home order, now allowing liquor stores and dispensaries to stay open so long as they practice "extreme physical distancing."

The Order has been updated with the following changes::



· Liquor stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt.



· All marijuana stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt.



· All construction operations and projects will be exempt. — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) March 23, 2020

It's not clear yet what "extreme physical distancing" looks like, but the City of Denver is reminding residents the situation is fluid and will evolve as needed.