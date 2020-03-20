Colorado Springs Salvation Army closes thrift store, focuses employees on aid amid COVID-19 spread

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army Thrift Store at Tutt Boulevard in Colorado Springs is shutting down temporarily and employees will instead focus on serving the community amid the spread of COVID-19.

The Salvation Army made the announcement Friday and said thrift store employees will help in other facilities, including the Colorado Kitchen at 908 Yuma Street.

No estimated time of reopening the thrift store was given. The Salvation Army said the food pantry will remain open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the Colorado Kitchen will provide $2 hot to-go meals for lunch and dinner.