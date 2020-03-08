Community gathers for Gannon Stauch Memorial Cruise

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Community members came together for a cruise in memory of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch this weekend.

Stauch was reported missing from the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in late January. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested last Monday for his murder.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Dutch Bros near Academy and Austin Bluffs Sunday afternoon, sporting blue in honor of "G-man."

Many of the people we talked to told KRDO they never met Gannon, but his tragic story broke their hearts.

"My kids are the most important thing in my life and I can't even imagine what this family's going through," said Wendy Swick, who has children of her own.

Others told us they wanted to show the family they're not alone in their fight for justice.

"We don't know him personally but this is our home and just another child in the community we're here to support," Nicole Wilson said through tears for the boy.

"I totally support this cause because if it was the other way around, like if it was one of my nieces or nephew, I would want the same kind of respect," said James Williams, a member of a group called Bikers Against Child Abuse.