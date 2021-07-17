Shooting south of Pueblo Mall, I-25 and 29th Street

KRDO Breaking News

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police confirm to KRDO News Channel 13 a shooting took place on I-25 and 29th Street near the mall in Pueblo. It happened around 3:10pm.

Officers arrived to find a male who had been shot. Police say the man was walking along 29th Street when it happened. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Pueblo police say the suspect may have been in an older model tan or gold sedan with possibly tinted windows and possibly no license plates.

It's unknown if the victim was attempting to get into the suspect's car at the time of the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Eastbound lanes on 29th Street are closed under the I-25 bridge as the investigation takes place. Traffic is being diverted to the south I-25 ramp.

