Police believe Colorado Springs man sexually exploited children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police arrested 26-year-old Alec James Edwards after finding several sexually explicit photos posted of children over the last two years.

The first tip came in August of 2020 when a website called "Imgur LLC" reported that a user uploaded two sexually explicit photos to the site. Court documents reveal the photos showed prepubescent girls nude from the waist down.

Another tip came in March of 2021 when Snapchat reported that a user uploaded one sexually explicit image of a child.

Springs Police received the final tip a couple of months later, in May of 2021. This time, someone uploaded 17 different images. Court documents allege that many of the photos were sexually exploitive of children.

The Colorado Springs Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the IP addresses and phone numbers involved in the three tips, finding they all led back to Edwards.

Police arrested Edwards at his home in north Colorado Springs last week. He's facing one felony count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. He's being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Edwards is expected to appear back in court on Friday, March 18.