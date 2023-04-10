The FBI is launching a stolen art app to help locate and return pieces of art and property

USA (KRDO) –The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) is launching a new stolen art app in an effort to close cases and return pieces of art and property to their rightful owners.

The database, now known as the National Stolen Art File, can be accessed by law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. and around the world, but the FBI states anyone can use it to verify that art or antiquities they own or those looking to buy art aren’t actually stolen property.

Features in the app include:

Search and filter stolen art by location, description, and type of art

Display the information most relevant to you

Save pieces of art to a favorites page and easily access the later

Share stolen art entries via text, email, or social media

Submit tips to the FBI directly from the app

The app is now free to download on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.